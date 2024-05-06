Shame as police disperse violent congregants at Kisii Church function

Shame as MPs Osoro, Kibagendi supporters fight at church function in Kisii

Political differences played out and degenerated into a physical confrontation at a church function in Kisii, prompting the police to lob teargas canisters to restore peace.

The drama at Etono grounds in Bomachoge Borabu constituency saw congregants scamper for safety while bodyguards swung into action to shield politicians from rival camps.

National Assembly’s Majority Whip, Silvanus Osoro who is also the MP for South Mugirango had been invited as the chief guest during the fundraising for five PAG churches in the Constituency, amid claims that his Bomachoge Borabu counterpart Mr Obadiah Barongo, who is the area MP, was sidelined.

Moments before the fundraising started, Mr Barongo, who is elected on an ODM ticket arrived at the venue accompanied by tens of his supporters who jubilantly hummed songs in his praise.

Tension was evident as the programme went on, as people could be seen making unusual movements at and around the dais.

Earlier speakers, including MCAs, urged residents to put politics behind them and concentrate on development since elections were concluded in 2022 and the next round was three years away.

Borabu MP, Patrick Osero threatened to leave the meeting with his donation unless the youth behaved themselves.

“Let’s not divide our community. Our community has just 14 elected MPs yet we cannot speak in the same voice,” said North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko.

Mr Nyamoko said the MPs mobilised themselves not to play politics but to boost the church and the people in Gusii.

Kitutu Chache North’s Japheth Nyakundi said the community stood to gain a lot of development under UDA, including jobs.

There were voices of discontent when he said that the government had supplied subsidised fertilizers to boost production. Mr Osero had indicated earlier that they would support the sacking of Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi over the fake fertilisers scandal.

Drama hit a fever pitch when Kitutu Chache MP, Anthony Kibagendi, a close ally of Mr Barongo and critic of President William Ruto, took the microphone and accused UDA leaders of dishonesty.

“I came here with Dr Ruto and he promised people lower taxes in the bottom-up economic model but the same has not happened,” Mr Kibagendi said amid cheers and jeers.

Etono grounds in Bomachoge Borabu constituency saw congregants scamper for safety while bodyguards swung into action to shield politicians from rival camps. Photo credit: Pool

“Some of you have been paid to intimidate and heckle leaders but I will come to you and deal with you one-on-one,” Mr Kibagendi said while pointing at the hecklers.

He criticised the UDA leaders for allegedly mobilising themselves behind the back of Barongo with the intent to humiliate him.

As he spoke, the public address system was switched off and a man started to manhandle him as he fought back.

Police who were on standby swung into action, lobbying teargas canisters to tame the situation as chants of ODM and UDA punctuated the air.

When calm resumed, Mr Osoro apologised on behalf of other MPs, urging the congregants to forgive them.

“I ask the church leaders to allow me to buy all these people sodas after the fundraising,” Mr Osoro said amid cheers.

He urged residents not to fight because of politics, saying politicians will always meet and share as colleagues.

“We are going to meet even after this and eat. Don’t risk your life because of us,” Mr Osoro said.

In a statement shared on his social media handles, Mr Kibagendi said he was irked by remarks by some UDA politicians that they already had employment letters to give their people.

He claimed that the UDA leaders had come to humiliate him in his constituency.

“What UDA and government is doing is....they give UDA MPs/ Board members money over the weekends to come to ODM zones to try and belittle ODM leaders, and hoodwink the masses about fake government programmes,” he stated.

PAG church leaders scoffed at the political leaders for causing chaos, even threatening to reject their money.

Kisii County has become a hotspot for political chaos with security officers doing little to curb the insurgence.







