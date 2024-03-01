Kindiki to Kisii leaders: Behave yourselves!

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki has announced various steps made to stem incidents of violent political activities in parts of Kisii County.

The measures include personnel changes and the deployment of a special team to investigate and bring to account the organisers, financiers, and perpetrators of violent political incidents in the county.

The CS explained that some politicians were party to the incidents of violence and warned that they would be held responsible for the crimes.

Prof Kindiki made the statement after meeting with county security personnel in Kisii Town on Friday.

“Security agencies are directed to prioritise preventive security measures and enforce the law firmly and without regard to the political affiliation or social rank of lawbreakers,” the CS said.

Prof Kindiki warning came barely hours after Kisii Governor Simba Arati lamented about the government’s inaction as unnamed criminals unleashed terror on residents in recent months.

Mr Arati indicated that some victims of such attacks had previously succumbed while others sustained injuries.

A few weeks ago, the governor’s meeting was disrupted at Nyakembene (South Mugirango) and the attendees had to flee for their lives.

Mr Arati was rescued by his security detail who evacuated him to safety.

“No arrests have been made in relation to that incident,” Mr Arati said.

During the attack, Mr Arati said, the goons fired live ammunition and propelled teargas canisters at his meeting.

In a previous press briefing, Mr Arati linked the attackers to Majority Whip and South Mugirango MP, Silvanus Osoro, who denied the claims.

Several attempts to unite the two leaders hit a snag.

During his visit to Kisii, Prof Kindiki said that the government was alarmed by the violence in politics and warned leaders involved that they would be dealt with decisively.

“Some people are hiding behind politics to cause violence and we will not entertain that,” the CS told journalists, adding that the UDA administration does not politicize security interventions.

He added: “We will crack the whip impartially. Those organising and financing violence will be arrested irrespective of their political affiliation,” Prof Kindiki said, adding that all Kenyans are bound by the law irrespective of their status in society.



