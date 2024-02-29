Kisii Deputy Governor Monda impeached

Kisii Deputy Governor Dr Robert Monda’s fate now lies with the senate after the local county assembly voted unanimously to remove him from office by way of impeachment.

A total of 53 members voted to impeach Dr Monda on four grounds; gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office, gross misconduct and crimes under national law.

15 voted against his removal from office. One vote was spoiled while another member abstained.

Kisii Deputy Governor Dr Robert Monda and his wife Joyce, during his impeachment at the Kisii County Assembly on February 29, 2024. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula| Nation

Speaker Dr Phillip Nyanumba while declaring Dr Mondas impeachment said the Assembly had met the two-third threshold. The assembly has 70 members.

“Honourable members, the two-third threshold is 47 and the yes has got 53, therefore this meets the requirement of removing the Deputy Governor by way of impeachment. Pursuant to Standing Orders (60) sub-section (7), I now declare that the Deputy Governor of Kisii County Government, his excellency Dr Robert Monda has been removed from office by the Kisii County Assembly by way of impeachment,” ruled Dr Nyanumba.

Dr Monda was accompanied by his lawyers Katwa Kigen and Wilkins Ochoki. The mover of the impeachment motion, Ichuni Ward Representative Mr Wycliffe Siocha was accompanied by his legal team led by Mr Ndegwa Njiru.

Mr Siocha had moved the motion to impeach Dr Monda saying that as a deputy county executive, he had failed on Leadership and Integrity Act.

“By him taking a bribe of Sh 800,000 from a poor, jobless and desperate youth from Kisii in exchange for employment, which was not forthcoming, is the lowest he could get as a leader,” said Mr Siocha.

The Gusii Water and Sanitation Company (Gwasco) advertised for various job vacancies in April 2023, and the Deputy Governor alerted one, Mr Dennis Mokaya’s father that he could secure his son a job upon paying a bribe of Sh 800,000, only upon his shortlisting and being interviewed for the post.

The Deputy Governor reportedly used his office to improperly confer a benefit to himself when he solicited a sum of Sh 800,000 from Mr Mokaya and his family in the pretext to secure him a job for the said post of a commercial manager of Gwasco, an entity of Kisii County Government.

“The Deputy Governor in an attempt to influence the award of a contract of employment to Mr Mokaya, sent via Mpesa Sh100,000 to the Gwasco Managing Director to influence her to employ the said person which request was not acceded to and the money was returned via Mpesa,” said Mr Siocha.

“The Deputy Governor’s actions of requesting and receiving a bribe are meant to compromise the integrity of the recruitment institution of Gwasco and the same is driven by nepotism, favouritism, improper and ulterior motives and for corrupt purposes in complete disregard of the constitution,” said Mr Siocha while defending the impeachment motion.

But Dr Monda guided by his lawyers denied the allegations at the floor of the Assembly, stating that he had received Sh 500,000 via Mpesa for a business purpose.

“I have known the family for over 32 years and the money was payment for a loan I had advanced to the family. There is an affidavit to this effect,” said the Deputy Governor, adding that the Sh 100,000 sent to the Gwasco MD was erroneous.

He said, “I had intended to send the money to the County Health Chief Officer Gladys Aminga, money for some transport expenses….she runs a transport business. But the money erroneously went to Ms Lucy Wahito, the MD for Gwasco,” he defended.