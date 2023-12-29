Panic in Kisii County as five senior officials sent packing

Kisii County Government Secretary James Ntabo has resigned days after he was sent on compulsory leave.

In a move that has left a section of employees at the County in panic, Ntabo's resignation comes hot on the heels of another suspension involving Dr Alfred Ndemo, the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Administration.

Mr Ndemo is battling accusations of gross misconduct and misuse of public office.

Sent packing

Three Chief Officers (COs) at the county have also been sent packing, in what constitutes a raft of changes in personnel in the past few weeks.



“I wish to inform you that I will be exiting from the County Government of Kisii with effect from January 31, 2024, at the expiry of my resignation notice,” read part of Ntabo’s resignation letter.



The letter addressed to Governor Simba Arati and went on to read, “I therefore wish to take this opportunity to thank you most sincerely for the support you gave me during my tenure as County Secretary and Head of Public Service. May the God Lord continue blessing you and our county government as we celebrate Christmas and a happy New Year 2024. Bye.”



The suspension of the five senior staff has sent employees at the devolved unit into panic with some worried that they could be the next victims.



With the new Public Service Board in place, more changes are expected soon.



The Kisii County government had run for months without a Board after the former Chairperson and members moved to court to contest their impeachment and consequent appointment of a new one.

The running of the county without a substantive Board complicated smooth operations, especially on matters about staff.

Numerous claims

Mr Arati recently explained he had not sacked any staff despite numerous claims he had sent home some employees and denied others their salaries.

“Now it is the time to fix our civil service system. Staff who are not working should be sent home. We want people to deliver,” he warned.

The county boss stressed that the swearing-in of the new Board is a new dawn for many staff who suffered under the former regime.

“You now do not need to know anyone for you to be promoted. Many deserving employees have stagnated in the same job groups because they did not know anyone. Your hard work will now determine your promotion,” said Mr Arati.

He urged the new board members to embrace integrity, warning that intimidation and threats from naysayers will not be tolerated.

“There shall be uproar, but do not look back, be very firm, just do your work faithfully and honestly. You will make enemies who will even want to kill you, but focus on your work,” he added.

Ghost workers

He further compelled the new Board to weed out the existing ghost workers and ordered a payroll cleanup to ensure only staff with genuine qualifications work at the devolved unit.