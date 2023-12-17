I'm ready to work with you: Ruto tells Azimio leaders in South Nyanza region

President William Ruto is once again trying to rally South Nyanza behind him as he makes another attempt to politically dislodge opposition leader Raila Odinga from the region where he has enjoyed massive support over the years.

Dr Ruto has sent signals that he is willing to work with community leaders elected through the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition parties.

These leaders include Kisii Governor Simba Arati, whose deputy, Robert Monda, has publicly appeared to be warming up to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Dr Ruto could be seeing South Nyanza, particularly Kisii, Nyamira and Kuria, as an easier entry point to woo Nyanza to his side. However, his bid is always thwarted by infighting and bickering among his emissaries in the region.

Dr Ruto has been trying to reconcile his allies in Gusii region, who sometimes hurl epithets at each other as they try to prove to residents how close they are to the president.

Dr Ruto has made frequent visits to Gusii County in recent months in what is seen as a deliberate move to woo residents to his political vehicle.

On Saturday, the president attended a fundraising event in Mosocho, where he told the Gusii community that they would see faster development if their leaders would set aside their selfish ambitions, put aside their differences and dedicate themselves to serving the residents, guided by unity and harmony.

He seemed to play the role of mediator when he turned to the Bible and quoted Matthew 5:9, which says: "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the sons of God.

The President said there was no need for local leaders to pull in different directions, but the community had more to gain if their leaders remained united.

"I have come to Kisii because I want your leaders to work together," the President said.

Earlier, a rift broke out between National Assembly Chief Whip and South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro and his Nyaribari Chache counterpart Zaheer Jhanda, with the latter being booed at the fundraising event.

"Unity is strength and I urge you all to be united," said Dr Ruto, who was accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, several MPs and other national leaders.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati and several Gusii leaders hosted the President.

Although Mr Arati gave no indication that he would cross the floor in the near future, his deputy, Dr Monda, implored the governor to take such a decision in the interest of accelerating development in the county.

A few weeks ago, the relationship between Mr Arati and Dr Monda appeared to have soured after the deputy held several meetings with elected leaders including Mr Osoro, Kisii Woman Representative Dorice Aburi and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, who had publicly criticised Mr Arati's leadership.

Following these meetings, there were protests in Dr Monda's backyard in the Nyaribari Constituency, where some residents claimed that he had not consulted them before deciding to abandon Mr Arati.

However, Dr Monda made a U-turn earlier this week when he said he was solidly behind his boss and that any report to the contrary was false.

Speaking at Gusii Stadium during a graduation ceremony for over 3,000 students of the Ajiry programme, DR Monda said: "I am the deputy governor of this county and I repeat, I am the deputy governor of Kisii County.

Dr Monda claimed that he had held the meeting with Mr Arati's critics for consultation purposes.

This contradicted claims that the deputy governor was part of the plot to impeach his boss so that he could take over the county government.On Saturday, Dr Monda, who was again speaking at the event attended by President Ruto, urged his boss to take a decision and join the government of the day.

Although the President did not directly ask the governor to join his government, Dr Ruto said he would be happy if the community solidly supported his development agenda.

"The little support you gave me during the last General Election gave me the victory I got," Dr Ruto told residents.

He added that his Kalenjin ancestors came from Gusii community and that he was at home and ready to help the region achieve faster development in various sectors of the economy, including agriculture.

"We want to invest more in areas such as technical and vocational education so that our youth can acquire the necessary skills to create jobs," the President said.

Dr Ruto said he would continue to make repeated visits to the region in the coming days, whether invited or not.

Meanwhile, Senator Onyonka, who fell out with Mr Arati soon after the last General Election and has been an on-again, off-again critic of the Governor, appeared to change his tune on Saturday after saying he had no reason to direct his criticism at Mr Arati.

Mr Onyonka said he had no reason to criticise someone with whom even the UDA was ready and willing to work.