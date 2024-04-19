Kisii County ODM

Why Kisii violence just won't go away

Kisii County ODM Chairperson Kerosi Ondieki during a press briefing at ATC grounds in Kisii on Wednesday, April 17. 

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Police in Kisii banned protests by two political groups on security grounds.
  • The demonstrations were to protest alleged mistreatment and sabotage of Governor Simba Arati.
  • Kisii County ODM chairman Kerosi Ondieki said the party would no longer tolerate alleged intimidation of its governor.

