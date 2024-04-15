Simba Arati's life is in danger, lawyers claim after viral clip

The lawyers representing Kisii Governor Simba Arati have claimed that the governor's life is in danger.

This comes after a viral audio which has been circulated on social media purporting to be of a high-ranking officer in Kisii County issuing plans to have the governor arrested.

Speaking at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road on Monday, Siaya Governor James Orengo said they submitted a formal statement of complaints.

Governor Orengo said that based on the leaked audio on social media, which is alleged to have been the voice of Kisii CCIO, the life of the governor is in danger, and the detectives should step in without delay.

“Simba Arati has been operating in Kisii under difficult circumstances, and we believe that there is constant harassment, intimidation and persecution meted against Governor Arati,” Orengo said.

He stated the leaked clip is part of the evidence that they have submitted to the police for investigation.

According to Orengo, the motive is to ensure that the governor is not given humble time to deliver his promises to the people.

“This is to make sure that Governor Arati is not given the space to undertake his duties as a governor…we are not sure that the police are going to undertake the assurance that they have given us but they have told us that they are going to take action.”

Orengo said that the detectives had assured them of Arati’s security.

Also Read; The moment armed men attacked Kisii Governor Simba Arati in South Mugirango

Kenya Kwanza administration has been pointed out by Governor Orengo, who claimed that they are using all the state resources to frustrate the governor, who was elected on ODM ticket in the last election.

“If it cannot come to an end through official action, I’m sure the people of Kisii, the people in Kenya as a whole are not going to take it lightly without breaking some interventions, and we know what those interventions could.”

Senior Counsel and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said that they are expecting the police to take action immediately since the governor is not safe to operate in Kisii.

“This is a unique complaint. Governor Ararti has launched a complaint with DCI against the DCI. So, we want to see the action that they take because the alternative is to take the law into our own hands,” Amollo said.

He is also being defended by lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, who said that the threats have affected the functions of the governor, but that they will wait to see what the police will do.

“These threats have caused our client Governor Arati, and have affected his ability to function as a governor because he can no longer stay in a place that is hostile, and the hospitality is being perpetuated by the persons who are supposed to be protecting him,” Ndegwa said.

According to the letter to DCI, the governor stated that CCIO based in Kisii is heard inter alia plotting with other officers to plant weapons at his home in Kisii, and in various residents of people perceived to be close to him.

“She is heard stating that the police will buy the weapons and after obtaining search warrants, enter the residences, plant the weapons and arrest using the planted weapons as exhibits in mounting charges before a court of law,” Arati’s letter reads.

He also stated that according to the leaked material, the police would ensure that the security officers attached to him are withdrawn to ensure that the plan is not interfered with.

The governor also said that the safety of his people has not been adequately addressed, and the detectives should move with speed in probing the claims.