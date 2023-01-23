Kisii Deputy Governor threatens to sue Senator Ole Kina over KCSE exam results remarks

Kisii Deputy Governor Dr Robert Monda has threatened to sue Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina over his remarks on exemplary performance posted by schools in Gusii region in the recently released Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results.

While many Kenyans have questioned how most schools from Gusiiland, some of whom from nowhere managed to record remarkable performances, the senator claimed that it was because of marijuana use.

“I told you guys marijuana is good stuff!!! Look at schools in Kisii, All As in KCSE! It’s not a scam, it’s knowing the stuff !!!,” the legislator wrote in one of his social media accounts.

But speaking on Monday evening at Gusii Stadium after presiding over a function, Dr Monda called out the senator for profiling the Gusii nation as that of bhang abusers.

The DG wondered why the senator chose to label candidates from the community yet there were good performances in other parts of the country.

“I have an issue with the Narok Senator who in his social media addressed Kisii to be using marijuana to have students pass. There is an issue here. We cannot profile a community and Mr senator, if you have knowledge on how Marijuana is used in Kisii, we shall want you to come down to address and tell us how it improves education in Kisii,” a visibly upset Dr Monda said.

“Why wait when we are pushing our children to do well and then tell us that we are using marijuana to have children pass? Who uses the marijuana? Is it the teachers? Is it the children? Is it education officers?’ the DG continued.

He termed Mr ledama’s sentiment as inflammatory adding that they are not supposed to come from a leader of his calibre because he was creating a bad impression about the community.

The former Nyaribari Chache MP asked the senator to withdraw his sentiments and apologise to the Gusii community or else he will face the law.

“ You are a national leader and you will have to behave. You have to withdraw and apologise to the Kisii people. When you don’t, please we have reason to take you to court,” the DG averred.

Schools in the Gusii region stole the limelight after a number featured in the top 100 positions nationally, catching the attention of many Kenyans.

Those that have been in the doldrums for years posted improved performance to stake their claim as the new academic giants.

Nyambaria High School from Nyamira, based on Nation’s aggregation, posted the best mean grade in the country. It had a mean score of 10.89 and outshone the traditional bigwigs in Nairobi and Kiambu counties.