The rise and rise of Nyakemincha Secondary School

St Peter’s Nyakemincha Secondary School in Nyamira County has continued to rise over the years, making it one of the most sought-after schools in Gusii.

The school came into the limelight in 2011, after its primary section performed dismally in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams, coming last in the country.

The name “Nyakemincha” in the native Kisii language means “tail” and just like its title, netizens ridiculed the school.

But the school has managed to pull itself through the shame and is now one of the most envied institutions in Gusii region.

Even before the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KSCE) results were released on Friday, a notice was pinned at the school gate, indicating that there were no vacancies.

The school fraternity says that the shaming was a blessing in disguise. It helped the school to reinvent itself to emerge as an academic giant.

In the 2022 KCSE results released by Education Cabinet Secretary Mr Ezekiel Machogu, the school scored a mean grade of 8.35 with 504 candidates getting entry to the university after scoring a C+ and above.

Tuition block at St. Peters Nyakemincha Secondary School in West Mugirango, Nyamira County. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

This is an improvement from last year after the school got a mean grade of 8.842.

In the 2020 KCSE exams, the school had a mean score of 8.09 with 340 candidates up from a mean grade of 7.81 in 2019 and 263 candidates.

In 2018, the mean score was 6.90 with 172 candidates.

St Peter’s Nyakemincha Primary School Board Chairman Mr Joshua Obiero said that last year, the secondary wing took 460 candidates to the university with only two failing to attain university entry marks.

“The secondary wing absorbs most of its students from its primary section, that is why it is very difficult to get a vacancy for outsiders,” said Mr Obiero.

The St Peter’s Nyakemincha complex which hosts the secondary, primary and Catholic Church, has become one of the landmark centres in West Mugirango constituency, Nyamira County and the larger Gusii.

It has produced notable people such as the National Land Commission Chairman Gershom Otachi, Kakamega Catholic Bishop Joseph Obanyi and former Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama.

The entrance to St. Peters Nyakemincha Secondary School in Nyamira County. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The school Principal Mr Meme Murungi said concerted efforts from parents, students as well as the community, have been made to uplift academic standards in the institution.

“The sustained campaign has borne fruits. Professionals from the area chipped in and pumped resources together to uplift both primary and secondary school,” said Mr Murungi.

Mr Murungi explained that the poor performance of the primary section in 2011 inspired the school community to work hard.