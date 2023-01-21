Nyambaria High upsets giants

Nyambaria High School from Nyamira County has pulled a surprise by beating academic giants from the Nyanza region and sending all 488 candidates to university after attaining the minimum threshold of C+ and above.

Compared to the previous results, the school — which attained a mean score of 10.8975 — recorded an increase of 1.5889 in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results released yesterday.

Only a single candidate attained a grade of B while 76 had B+, 383 A- as 28 scored the coveted grade ‘A’ compared to four in 2021.

Based on the results compiled by Saturday Nation as of last evening, the little-known school was the nation’s top-performing school, upsetting giants not just in the Nyanza region, but also across the country.

The top candidates included Oseko Lewis with 84 points, Clinton Mauti Gasami, Reagan Okoth Ouma and Nyongesa Brighton Simiyu, who had 83 points.

From the neighbouring Kisii County, Cardinal Otunga Mosocho made its way to glory after posting an impressive mean score of 10.76.

The school registered 28 A, A- (201), and B+ (3) while one candidate had a B- (minus) out of the 303 registered for the exam.

The preliminary results received by Saturday Nation also indicate that Asumbi Girls from Homa Bay County emerged the third best in Nyanza, with a mean score of 10.371.

Out of the 434 candidates who sat the 2022 examination, 18 had A, 183 A-, 181 B+, 46 B and 6 B-, with all of them qualifying for university.

St Paul Igonga DOK Secondary School from Kisii County also edged out the region’s top performers by registering a mean score of 10.24. One student got an A plain, 28 A-, 78 B+ while 11 had B.

It was followed closely by Kanga High School from Migori County, which registered a mean score of 9.97. The students who achieved minimum university entry grades stood at 98 per cent.

The school produced 49 students with A plain, 90 A-, 87 B+, 88 B, 30 B-, 10 C+ and five C.

On the other hand, little-known St Paul’s Gekano Boys had a 9.95 mean score, attaining 100 per cent direct entry to university.

Orero High School from Homa Bay managed a mean score of 9.906. Its top three candidates were Clinton Obuya, Onsomu Damian Moindi and Fabulous Onchwati Mochama, who got an A of 81 points.

From Kisumu County, Maseno School emerged the best with a mean score of 9.6630. A total of 48 students scored grades A, A- (133), B+ (141), B (115), B- (65), C+ (37), C (8), and C- (3) while two candidates had D+.

Sawagongo High School, a long-time academic giant in Siaya County, also bounced back by posting 9.619, beating Maranda High, which has been dominating the region.

The school had 68 candidates scoring A, A- (143), B+ (144), B (89), B- (71), C+ (52), C (24), C- (13) and D (one).

Nyakongo Boys High School from Nyamira County managed an average score of 9.54, with six scoring A-, 91 B+ and 82 B.

Another major shocker was Mobamba High School in Nyaribari Masaba which posted a mean grade of 9.284, compared to the 5.118 attained last year.

Other schools that produced top candidates include Saye Mixed (9.228), Mbita (9.2), Kisii High (9.1), St Kizito Nyansiongo (9.053), Agoro Sare (8.935), St Peters Nyakemincha (8.35), St Francis Rang’ala (8.22) while former academic giant St Mary’s Yala had 7.686.

Mbita High School, which had a mean score of 9.2 compared to 9.1567 recorded last year, managed to see 94 per cent of its students getting direct entry to universities.

According to a preliminary analysis, 15 candidates had A, 54 A-, 79 B, 58 C+, 14 C and four C-.

Kisumu Girls recorded a marked improvement from a mean score of 8.012 last year to 8.478 in 2022.

Out of the 266 candidates who sat the exam, nine students managed A and another 21 got an A-.

St Joseph’s Rapogi Boys and Taranganya from Migori also posted good performances.

Rapogi Boys produced 10 A, 45 A-, 88 B+ and 111 B. The school has a mean score of 8.48.

The best student at Taranganya Boys in Kuria West scored a mean grade of A-.