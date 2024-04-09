Attackers kill 9-year-old girl in Kisii during night raid

Police in Nyamache, Kisii County have arrested two suspects who allegedly invaded the home of Orenge Nyabuto and killed one of his daughters and left another seriously injured.

The incident took place at Omosaria village in Bobasi Constituency.

According to Nyamache Sub-county Police Commander Kipkemboi Kipkulei, the attackers invaded Mr Nyabuto's homestead at around 3.30am. They found his two daughters, aged 16 and nine, fast asleep.

Mr Nyabuto had been away from home while his wife attended an all-night prayer vigil at their local church.

Apparently, knowing that the girls' parents were not at home, the attackers pounced on the children and assaulted them.

"The 16-year-old girl was seriously injured while her nine-year-old sibling succumbed to her injuries," Mr Kipkulei told the Nation by phone.

Foaming at the mouth

He added: "The deceased was foaming at the mouth when she was rushed to Tabaka Mission Hospital by our officers.

Mr Kipkulei revealed that neighbours implicated two people whom they threatened to lynch.

Police had to fire in the air and use several canisters of tear gas to disperse the charging crowd.

"We do not know the motive behind the attack, but the case is being handled by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nyamache," the police chief said.

The suspects, who are being held at Nyangusu Police Station, will be charged to court once investigations are completed.