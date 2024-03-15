Siaya chang'aa raid: Gun recovered, 16 arrested after policeman's death

Police in Siaya have recovered a Ceska pistol allegedly stolen from a police inspector at Oyude market in Rarieda sub-county on Wednesday night.

The gun went missing after a mob reportedly attacked and killed the policeman during a chang'aa raid.

"The pistol with an empty magazine was recovered along with a pair of handcuffs about six kilometres from the scene of the killing," a police report said.

At least 16 people have also been arrested in connection with the officer's murder.

The policeman, identified as Inspector Simon Mwangi Kariuki, was killed when he and his colleagues responded to intelligence reports that a woman, alias Nyaseme, was hiding several cartons of illicit alcohol and cigarettes in her house.

The suspect was said to have raised the alarm when arrested by the policemen, attracting an angry mob who attacked the law enforcers with stones and crude weapons.

"The inspector is said to have fired five shots in the air to scare off the attackers, but to no avail. He succumbed to his injuries," read part of a police report.

His colleague, Constable Wilfred Maina, escaped with injuries to his right shoulder.

Siaya County Police Commander Kleiti Kimaiyo, who had promised a thorough investigation into the incident, said they would not rest until all those involved in the incident were brought to book.

"We will leave no stone unturned. Whoever was involved in this unlawful act must be dealt with according to the law," he said.