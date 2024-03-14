Siaya mob kills police inspector during chang’aa raid

A crackdown on illicit brews in Siaya County on Wednesday night turned tragic after a police inspector was attacked and killed by an angry mob who also made away with his Ceska pistol, serial number G3182, that had an unknown amount of ammunition.

The officer, identified as Inspector Simon Mwangi Kariuki, was part of a team of security personnel who had responded to intelligence reports that a woman alias Nyaseme was hiding several cartons of illicit liquor and cigarettes in her house at Oyude market in Rarieda sub-county.

According to a police report seen by the Nation, when the suspect was arrested by the police officers, she raised the alarm, attracting a mob that attacked the officers with stones and crude weapons.

“The inspector is said to have fired five shots in the air to scare away the attackers in vain. He succumbed to injuries,” read part of the report.

His colleague, police constable Wilfred Maina, escaped with injuries to his right shoulder.

Detectives from Siaya and Rarieda Sub-County visited the scene.

Awaiting post-mortem

“The scene was processed and the body of the officer removed to Lwak Mission Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” the police report further indicated.

Detectives are holding the woman to assist with the investigation.

They also recovered 21 sachets of 100ml Simba Waragi and four packets of cigarettes for export.

Siaya County Police Commander Kleiti Kimaiyo promised a thorough investigation into the incident.