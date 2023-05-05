Arati, Osoro clash over closure of Nduru hospital

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has called on the police to move with speed and arrest people who attacked and injured medical officers at Nduru Level 4 Hospital in South Mugirango constituency three weeks ago.

The governor also urged police to arrest local politicians who sponsored and organised the attack which left three medics and a driver injured. Two medical stuff sustained broken limbs.

The attack on the doctors and nurses by an armed gang on Wednesday, April 12, led to the closure of the hospital indefinitely two weeks ago, with union officials from the medical fraternity declaring that the health institution will not be opened until staff's safety was guaranteed.

The perpetrators said they were opposed to the relocation of medical equipment by some senior medical staff in the Kisii County Government.

They also vandalised the vehicle that was to be used to transfer the anesthesia machine to Keumbu Sub-County Hospital.

Speaking in Kisii on Thursday, Mr Arati condemned the thuggery and urged the authorities to arrest both the culprits and those who allegedly sponsored them to assault the medical officers.

Mr Arati said a certain politician had allegedly financed the hoodlums to attack the nurses and doctors with the motive of frustrating the good work the County Government of Kisii was doing.

“I am requesting the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure the culprits and their financiers who assaulted our health workers at Nduru Hospital are prosecuted. For the interest of public order and accountability, the attackers must be arrested and prosecuted," said Mr Arati.

At the same time, South Mugirango MP, Silvanus Osoro, has threatened to lead demonstrations across the constituency if the hospital is not opened unconditionally.

He warned Kisii County Government Officials not to step foot in his constituency to collect taxes lest they face the public's wrath if the hospital will not be reopened.

In his social media posting, Mr Osoro declared that he had invited President William Ruto to South Mugirango in a few weeks time and that the healthcare providers must resume duties without delay and unconditionally.

“The President will be in South Mugirango in this coming month (working on the date) and we will be on recess," said the MP.

"This should serve as a notice to everybody. I will be leading peaceful protests against the closure of the Nduru hospital from Friday next week around South Mugirango centres. The maandamano will be done daily up until the hospital will be opened,” he said.

Mr Osoro warned that revenue collection should not take place in the constituency and that he shall be the one leading the demonstrations.

The MP who is also the Majority Whip in the National Assembly also raised the issue of the closure of the hospital in Parliament this week.

“Mr Speaker, whereas the national government acted swiftly in restoring security, the hospital remains closed. This has adversely affected the most vulnerable who have a difficult time accessing health care services," said Mr Osoro.

The lawmaker said the national and county governments should work together to ensure the reopening of the hospital and the resumption of medical services as soon as possible.