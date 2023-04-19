Hospital in Kisii remains closed as medics keep off since attack by armed goons

Nduru Level 4 Hospital in South Mugirango, Kisii County, has remained shut for five days after doctors downed tools following an attack by what locals have termed as political thugs.

Doctors, clinical officers and nurses' union representatives also failed to show up for a security meeting on Tuesday that was aimed at restoring services at the hospital.

The medics have vowed to stay put, saying they cannot work in a hostile environment after a rowdy crowd armed with crude weapons stormed the hospital on Wednesday April 12 and seriously injured health workers.

The perpetrators, who said they were opposed to relocation of medical equipment from the facility, left the staff with serious injuries including broken limbs. They also vandalised the vehicle that was to be used to transfer the equipment to Keumbu Sub-County Referral Hospital. Soon after the attack, medics at the hospital downed their tools and the facility was closed.

On Tuesday, senior county security officials led by County Commissioner Tom Anjere and Police Commander Charles Kases held a baraza to calm tensions in the area. However, medics did not attend the meeting, sending its organisers back to the drawing board as the health facility remains under lock and key.

Lazarus Obwoge, chairman of the regional medical association, said there could be no peace and lasting solution without first ensuring justice for the victims injured in the chaos.

"There has been a lot of inaction on the part of security personnel in this matter. We want to see arrests followed by prosecutions," Mr Obwoge said, adding that the police's dilly-dallying was making it difficult for them to persuade their colleagues to return to work.

He added that the thugs are well known as they have been caught on camera unleashing terror on innocent medical staff.

During Tuesday's meeting in Nyamarambe, Mr Anjere warned residents that anger is disastrous and that they should always exercise self-control.

"Doctors have the right to move around to save lives. Let us be a community that respects leaders," the district commissioner said.

He added that he had ordered the transfer of patients to neighbouring hospitals to avoid loss of life.

"We do not want a repeat of what happened here the other day. Let us not repeat mistakes," Mr Anjere said, noting that Kisii Governor Simba Arati had sought assurances from security officials that the medics would be safe.

Mr Kases called on residents to maintain peace, noting that most residents were innocent but that a few people were taking advantage of them.

"Let us be law abiding citizens. We have beefed up security at the hospital and we assure you that it is now safe," the district commander said as he assured that the perpetrators of the mayhem would not be able to hide for long.

He noted, "We will come for you. You cannot hide from the long arms of the law," Mr Kases said.

On Sunday, some residents protested against the closure of the health facility. Health workers from the area also condemned the attack, saying it was uncalled for and an injustice not only to the health workers but to the entire population of South Mugirango.

The protesters accused some elected leaders from the region of sponsoring the thugs, noting that the said leaders are now using police officers to close the health facility for political expediency.