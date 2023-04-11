Horror as 64-year-old Homa Bay woman hacked to death in macabre attack

Security officers in Rachuonyo, Homa Bay are looking for suspects who killed a 64-year-old woman before dumping her body inside her makeshift bathroom.

Margaret Auma was found dead by her grandchildren on Monday as they were going to visit her in Kabonyo village in Kakangutu sub-location.

She had been hacked using a sharp object and her eyes were missing. Her forehead had deep cuts.

Auma’s dreadlocked hair was also cut by the killers and left at the scene.

She was found naked implying that she might have been bathing when the killers attacked.

Police are yet to establish why the senior citizen was murdered.

County Police Commander Samson Kinne, however, said investigations into the incident were ongoing.

Locals said the deceased was a devoted Christian and would pray for people at her home.

She was mostly visited by sick people who sought her help through prayers.

According to one of her grandchildren, their grandfather was away when the incident happened.

“He was in another home when information about the murder reached him,” said the grandchild.

Auma was found lying in a pool of blood with her rosary on a branch next to her house.

Kakangutu sub-location Assistant Chief Kenyatta Olel said the woman might have been tortured before she was murdered.

He said the act of cutting her hair and gouging her eyes out shows she underwent some form of torture.

“The matter was reported at Othoro police station for further investigations,” Mr Olel said.

Mr Kinne appealed to residents to help investigators apprehend suspects.