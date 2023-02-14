Shock as body of woman, infant found dumped in Kisii

Police in Kisii have launched investigations into the murder of a woman and her two-day-old baby at Kiong’ong’i village in Itumbe, Bobasi Constituency.

The body of the woman and her infant were found on the roadside.

Sameta Sub-County Police Commander James Barasa said officers were alerted by the public on Tuesday morning that a body had been thrown on the Itumbe-Igare road.

Beside the woman’s body, which was covered by a mattress, was a carton with the body of the infant.

“We have not identified the bodies yet. The woman’s body had visible injuries on the neck and torso. We suspect that the two might have been killed somewhere before being dumped there. We have begun our investigations,” Mr Barasa told Nation.Africa on phone.

He appealed to anyone who might have information that might lead to the arrest of the killers to report to the nearest police station.

“It is just a matter of time before we know those behind the murders. It is so unfortunate that a woman who had given birth a few days ago was murdered with her baby,” Mr Barasa added.