Doctors down tools after goons attack Kisii's Nduru Level 4 hospital

Doctors and nurses at a health facility in South Mugirango sub-county of Kisii County have downed their tools after a rowdy crowd armed with crude weapons raided the hospital and critically wounded several healthcare workers.

The violent protestors, who were against the relocation of medical equipment at the facility, left a number of medical staff with broken limbs as the facility, and vehicle to be used to transfer the equipment were vandalised.

The gang which descended on doctors and nurses at Nduru Level 4 hospital is said to have been sent to the health facility by an influential politician to stop the relocation of a machine that was being borrowed to assist in another location where there was a critical need.

Medical officers at Kisii County health department claimed that the politician was allegedly opposed to the temporary relocation of the machine and that he allegedly sponsored goons to attack and injure the medical staff in a bid to stop the removal of the said machine.

Also Read: Explaining the violence in the Kisii political landscape

“A medical team including the Biomedical Engineer and the driver were badly injured by a charged youth that approached us from the gate,” said the acting County Director of Medical Services Dr Matiko Giabe,

Dr Matiko added, “The unfortunate occurrence of this incident has left the medical fraternity in that healthcare facility quite traumatised and some of them have expressed interest to move from that facility.”

He called on the authorities to take action on the politician whom we cannot name for legal reasons.

He added that the Department of Health at the county level was trying to persuade the medical staff to return to work but the situation is not conducive for them to return.

“Relevant communication had been made for the transfer of the anesthetic machine to Keumbu in Nyaribari Chache. Documents had been issued to the receiving and issuing hospitals. It is also important to note that it’s a normal practice for medical facilities to borrow working equipment,” said Dr Matiko.

A driver from the county health department who appeared before cameras had a broken left hand and a biomedical engineering employee had a broken leg. Another employee is admitted at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital with psychological trauma after the attack.

A county government vehicle and the health facility were vandalised during the attack.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentist Union (KMPDU) Nyanza Branch Secretary Aggrey Orwenyo told all healthcare workers at Nduru Hospital to withdraw their services from the facility until it is secure for them to resume work.

“This incident has shocked us and we have instructed all healthcare workers to withdraw their services until such a time it will be secure for them to resume work,” said Dr Orwenyo.

Kenya Clinicians Union, Kisii chair Mr Lazarus Obwoge stated that the youth group was locally organised by the local politicians and called on security personnel to take legal action against them.

“We have heard that some residents want to demonstrate and condemn us for withdrawing our services from there. They can protest till eternity, but medics will not work in a harsh environment,” said Mr Obwoge.