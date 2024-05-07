Concern as cases of political violence and impunity surge in Kisii

Police in Kisii County are on the spot over the rising cases of political intolerance that has led to violence and murders in the recent past.

In the latest incident on Sunday, several lawmakers and their supporters engaged in a physical fight during a fundraising event at a Pentecostal Assemblies of God church in Etono in Bomachoge, Borabu Constituency.

The chief guest was South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, who is also the National Assembly Majority Whip. Also in attendance were a host of ward reps alongside MPs Patrick Osero (Borabu), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Japhet Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North), and Anthony Kibagendi (Kitutu Chache South). Trouble started when area MP Obadiah Barongo (Orange Democratic Movement [ODM]), who is said to have been uninvited, turned up with a retinue of angry supporters.

Mr Kibagendi, a close ally of Mr Barongo and a bitter critic of President William Ruto, accused United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders of lying to the people and mobilising hecklers to intimidate their opponents.

Shame as MPs Osoro, Kibagendi supporters fight at church function in Kisii

As he spoke, the public address system was switched off.

Belligerent youths surged forward and manhandled him as he fought back. Chants of ODM and UDA rent the air as bodyguards and political goons swung into action, shielding their respective bosses and paymasters. Police lobbed tear gas canisters into the air, forcing congregants to scamper for safety.

Calm was later restored, with Mr Osoro apologising and promising to “buy soda” for the congregants after the funds drive.

The ugly scenes witnessed in Etono on Sunday join a growing list of similar incidents that have occurred in the past.

Mid last year, a supporter of Governor Simba Arati, identified as Fara, was killed and his body dumped in a river. No one has been arrested in connection with his murder.

On June 6, 2023 Mr Osoro disrupted Mr Arati’s speech during a funeral in Boikang’a Ward.

Violence broke out, leaving mourners scampering for safety. The police have held none responsible for the chaos. On January 8, 2024 the governor and the MP clashed in Nyakembene in South Migirango Constituency during a bursary disbursement event presided over by Mr Arati.

Unknown gunmen fired in the air, sparking widespread panic.

The matter was reported at the Kisii Central Police Station but no one has been brought to book. In March this year, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, during a tour of the county, had vowed to ensure the arrest of political goons but nothing has been done.