Missing Kirinyaga man found dead in rice canal

A 66-year-old man who went missing for three days was on Saturday found murdered and his body dumped in a rice canal at Kangai in Kirinyaga County.

Isaack Bundi's body had stab wounds on the face and other parts, an indication he could have been brutally eliminated by unknown criminals.

Bundi, a painter, was working at Kandongu Market before he disappeared.

"Our father was painting a bar on Wednesday at the market and that was the last time to be seen alive," one of the family members, Mr John Kariuki, said.

The family suspected that Mr Bundi was stabbed to death elsewhere and his body dumped in the canal to cover up the evidence.

Bundi's body was spotted by villagers heading to work in the rice fields.

"Villagers stumbled upon the body of our father and alerted the police who rushed to the scene to carry out investigations," another family member, Mr Johnstone Kiratu said.

The family described Bundi as a ‘good’ man and questioned why he was murdered.

"The late Bundi worked so hard for survival and lived well with the villagers and we were shocked when we learnt that he had been fatally attacked," another family member said.

The family called on the police to investigate the matter to unmask the culprits.

"We are still reeling in shock following what happened in our village," Ms Margaret Wanjugu said.

Mwea-West police commander Wilson Koskei said the matter was being treated as murder.

He said investigations have started and asked the family to be patient.