How bar drug queens sent family man to early grave

Police are looking for two women accused of drugging a trader to death during a drinking spree in Kagio, Kirinyaga County.

Family members found Samuel Irungu, 59, dead Thursday morning and reported the matter to the Kiamaciri Police Station.

Relatives said Mr Irungu had been seen in a bar on Wednesday night enjoying drinks with two young women.

Mr Irungu later bought takeaway beers and returned with the women to his house, where they continued merrymaking.

But the women allegedly drugged him and robbed him of an unknown amount of money and other property before they took off unnoticed.

Naked body

On Thursday morning, family members found the stark-naked body of Mr Irungu in his bed and his clothes on a table.

Mr Irungu's empty wallet was also found in the house, while his personal documents were strewn all over the floor.

"When we entered the house, we found bottles of beer on the table, clothes and an empty wallet,” said his brother Stephen Mwangi.

“On checking in the bedroom, we saw Irungu lying dead and concluded that most likely he died after being drugged by the two ladies believed to be from Nairobi."

The family urged the police to investigate the killing. The trader, who is well known in the area, likely died after his drinks were spiked, said Mwea West Sub-county police boss, Wilson Koskei.

"We are pursuing the two ladies so that they can shed light on what happened to the trader," he said.

The body was taken to Kibugi Funeral Home in Kutus for a postmortem examination.

Mr Irungu’s wife, Monica Wambui, said she was shocked when she learnt of the death of her husband.

"I'm still reeling in shock following what happened to my husband," said Ms Wambui, who was not at home when the incident took place.

Residents claimed drugging cases were becoming common in the area.