Missing Kirinyaga guard found dead in an abandoned classroom

Gichugu residents are reeling in shock after the body of a watchman, who went missing seven days ago, was in an abandoned classroom.

The decomposing body of the guard, identified as Peter Chomba Ndumbi, 62, was discovered by pupils of Kanjuu Primary School who were playing.

Authorities in Gichugu said the guard, who worked in the same school, disappeared on Friday last week under mysterious circumstances.

Playing pupils saw the body and informed their teachers who reported the matter to the police.