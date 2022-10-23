Kirinyaga teacher arrested on suspicion of defiling Standard 8 pupil

A Kirinyaga primary school teacher is being investigated for allegedly defiling his pupil.

Kirinyaga East police boss Edward Ndirangu said the teacher, aged 46, was arrested on Friday and locked up at Kiamutugu police station but later released on Sh50,000 bond to seek treatment after he fell sick in the cells.

He was seized after a 15-year old Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination candidate complained that she had been defiled.

The victim who is set to sit for her KCPE test in November claimed that she was sexually abused on September 30 by her class teacher.

She claimed the teacher lured her into his house at Njukiini in Gichugu Constituency during lunch time and defiled her.

Afterwards, the teacher allegedly gave the victim two tablets and told her to swallow to prevent her from conceiving.

It was then that the pupil narrated her ordeal to her mother who reported the matter to the police and recorded a statement, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Medical tests

The pupil was taken to Kiamutugu Health Centre for medical tests.

The girl’s mother is crying for justice.

"The teacher asked my daughter to follow him to his home for lunch and on arrival he turned against her. He should be jailed to serve as a warning to other teachers planning to commit such crimes," the mother said.

He accused the teacher of ruining her daughter’s life and asked the police to ensure he faces the law.

" My daughter has also recorded a statement and we are waiting for the teacher to be arraigned in court so that we can testify in the case," she said.

The girl's father said: “I never thought a teacher who is entrusted to take care of my daughter while in school can defile her. He is a threat to other girls' and he should be fired.”

The police boss said the teacher who has since been interdicted will face defilement charge after investigations were complete.

" Defilement is a serious crime and the teacher will definitely be prosecuted," said Mr Ndirangu.

In another related incident, a man was arrested at Gituba village after allegedly raping his 57-year old aunt.

The 20-year old suspect is being held at Kianyaga police station, awaiting to be arraigned in court.

Family members described the suspect as a notorious criminal who should be ‘heavily’ punished.

"When the suspect was 16 years, he was put under three year’s probation for defilement and he has now repeated a sexual offence. He is dangerous to the community and he should be put behind bars for girls and women to be safe," one of the family members, Mr Joseph Muchira said.

The family members narrated how the suspect ambushed his aunt in her home compound and raped her.