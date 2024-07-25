Kirinyaga residents lynch man they suspect of killing a watchman

Read: Plunge of death: The tragedy of Dr Keith Makori



The residents accused the suspect of killing the guard during the raid on Mburi Christian Comprehensive Primary School in Gichugu Constituency on Monday.



Residents said the suspect revealed the names of two of his accomplices before he breathed his last.



"We are also looking for the other two suspects so that we can teach them a lesson," one of the residents said. Residents lamented the growing insecurity in the area and accused the police of sleeping on the job.



"Criminals have invaded our village and stolen bananas, avocados and chickens. They even killed an innocent watchman and our pleas to tame the criminals have fallen on deaf ears," said another resident.



Police arrived at the scene shortly after the fatal attack and took the remains of the suspect to the morgue at Kerugoya Referral Hospital.



The guard was found murdered in a classroom and pupils reporting for school in the morning hours stumbled upon the decomposing body of the guard, fled in panic and alerted the teachers.