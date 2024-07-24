Plunge of death: The tragedy of Dr Keith Makori

The last known communication that Dr Keith Makori sent out before he fell to his death from the eighth floor of an apartment in Kikuyu was directed to his girlfriend.

On the fateful Saturday night, July 20, Dr Makori, who was being hosted by one of his friends at the apartment in the Kidfarmaco area, called his girlfriend a few minutes before 11 pm and registered suicidal thoughts.

The hitherto unidentified woman immediately called the host and notified him about her fiancé’s distress call.

On receiving the call, the host, whom police are yet to name, rushed back to the house only to find the medic sprawled on the ground with injuries on the head, both legs broken and bleeding from the mouth and nose.

He immediately called an ambulance but unfortunately, the victim was declared dead on arrival at the Karen Hospital.

It is this puzzle of the death of the youthful doctor that detectives are attempting to unravel in a bid to deliver justice to his family.

''The report that we have is that the deceased, one Dr Keith Makori, alias Mandela, committed suicide by throwing himself from the 8th floor of an apartment in Kikuyu,’’ Bernard Kirui, Kikuyu sub-County police commander told the Nation on Wednesday.

“Our preliminary investigations point to that but conclusively, we await for the post-mortem report to independently say what really happened.”

Before the plunge of death, Dr Makori, was being hosted at the apartment after he relocated to Nairobi from Nakuru where he previously worked as the chief finance officer at Kotani Pay, a fintech company.

He previously served as the head of research and strategy at IConnect Global, head of research at EOS Nairobi, and community manager at the African Digital Assets Foundation, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He had interests in blockchain technology, adding to his background as an accountant, researcher, and medical doctor.

“Dr Makori is passionate about the use of technology to offer inclusivity and to improve quality of life,’’ his bio reads.

Police probe

Without mentioning names, police said several people who were in contact with the deceased on the fateful day had recorded statements to aid with investigations. None is being treated as a suspect, according to detectives.

The Nation understands that the body of Dr Makori has since been moved to Umash Funeral Home in Nakuru County.

When contacted, his father George Makori declined to comment about the uncertainty surrounding the death of his son.

His mother Gladys Makori said the sudden loss of their son had left the family devastated and that they were still looking for answers.

''Allow me to mourn my son in private because I am also looking for the answers of how he died. It has been a very hard moment for us,’’ she said.