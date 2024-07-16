Woman kills her two children, rescued by police from angry mob

A woman went berserk Tuesday and murdered her two children following a domestic quarrel at Kiandai village in Kirinyaga County.

She drowned the children, all boys in a disused well, sending shockwaves across the sprawling village of Ndia Constituency.

Following the gruesome murders, angry residents attempted to lynch the woman but swift response by the police saved her life.

According to the residents, the woman picked up a quarrel with her husband over unknown reasons and left her matrimonial home briefly.

Moments later she returned, grabbed the children aged four and three years and threw them into the well as they screamed for help.

Residents who responded to the screams found the minors already dead and set upon the 20-year-old woman with kicks, fists and rungus, injuring her seriously.

Police rushed to the scene, rescued the woman and took her to Kerugoya Referral Hospital where she was admitted in a critical condition.

“The woman vented her anger on children after she differed with her husband and we had to teach her a lesson,” one of the residents said, adding that it was sad innocent lives were lost through domestic violence.

Kirinyaga West Sub-County police boss, Moses Koskei said the woman is guarded at the hospital and will be charged in court after investigations are complete.

“We are treating the matter as murder and the woman will face capital charges after she recovers from injuries inflicted on her by the mob,” he said.

Mr Koskei said detectives want to establish the actual reason why the woman murdered her children.

“At one point, the suspect attempted to commit suicide by throwing herself into the same well. Were it not for the quick intervention by the police, the mob would have killed her,” said Mr Koskei.

He advised couples to talk to each other when they disagree on family issues to avoid such incidents.