Was his life worth Sh50? Relatives allegedly kill Chuka man in row over bananas

Police are investigating an incident in which a man died after allegedly being beaten to death by his relatives in a dispute over a bunch of bananas at Nkumbo village in Tharaka-Nithi County.

Lloyd Muigai, 36, is reported to have been clobbered after he demanded to know why a relative had harvested his bananas without his permission.

However, the relative is said to have taken offence and raised the alarm, attracting the attention of other members of the family who are reported to have beaten him up with sticks.

Residents said the relatives tied up Muigai with ropes and took turns to beat him up during the Sunday afternoon incident. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night. Members of the public only learnt about his death on Monday afternoon when they failed to see him.

While Muigai was being beaten up, it is claimed that residents who tried to intervene were told to keep off and mind their own business. The relatives said that they were handling a family matter.

A resident, Ken Muthuure, recounted how he found Muigai wailing in pain and calling for help. But he said that he was warned of dire consequences if he went near him.

“He was calling for help but we could not get near him. Anyone who tried to intervene was told it was a domestic issue and warned to stay away,” he said.

Another neighbour, Pamela Kainyu, said the deceased had asked for only Sh50 as the sale price for the bananas, but the relatives refused to give him the money.

"The bananas were harvested at around 4pm and Lloyd demanded Sh50, but the relative refused to pay him. Other family members ganged up and beat him up,” she said.

Florence Kanyua, another resident, said one man was giving instructions on how Muigai would be disciplined.

"I saw the one who tied him up and gave orders…he kept barking instructions to ensure he was hit on various parts of the body,” she alleged.

Muiru Chief Nicolas Rugendo, who visited the scene accompanied by officers from Kambandi police post, said Muigai could have died of the injuries he sustained from the beatings he received.



The chief notified officers from Chuka police station who took the body to Chuka Level Six Hospital mortuary. As word spread that Muigai had died, angry residents rushed to the home baying for the blood of the suspects but were repulsed by the police.

The suspects were whisked away to Chuka police station.

Residents lamented that cases of suspects being set free from police custody after committing crimes were on the rise.

Ms Diodisio Miriti, another resident, alleged that three people from the village had been murdered, but the killers — who are known — were still free.

"These incidents are too many. There was a great woman called Kaari who was murdered by relatives, then Njui who was working with the county government and Murithi,” Ms Miriti alleged.

Ms Kanyua protested that many crimes went unpunished because those arrested were soon released after being arrested.