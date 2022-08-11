Kirinyaga governor race: Waiguru in lead over Ngirici

Ms Anne Waiguru, the Kirinyaga County United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate, looks set to beat her closest rival Ms Wangui Ngirici (Independent) to retain her governor seat.

Provisional results released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from all four constituencies show that Ms Waiguru garnered 112,932 votes while Ms Ngirici polled 104,980 votes.

Following news of the provisional results, Ms Waiguru's supporters poured onto the streets of Kianyaga town in celebration.

However, IEBC is yet to declare the final result.

In Ndia constituency, Ms Waiguru got 19,670 votes, 36,675 in Gichugu, 26,178 in Kirinyaga central and 30,565 in Mwea.

Earlier, Ms Ngirici had alleged rigging in Gichugu Constituency after Waiguru defeated her with over 15,000 votes. Following the allegations, IEBC ordered a fresh tally of Gichugu Constituency gubernatorial votes.

After the re-tallying process at Kianyaga Boys Secondary School was over, Ms Ngirici left the centre while Ms Waiguru celebrated.

"You know charity begins at home. I'm excited after recapturing my seat," said said.

Ms Ngirici enjoys massive support in Mwea, which is the largest constituency in the region, while Ms Waiguru is most popular in Gichugu.

At Kianyaga Boys Secondary School, the constituency vote tallying was disrupted on Wednesday night when Ngirici and Waiguru's supporters clashed. It took the intervention of the police to restore calm.

Chaos at Kirinyaga Central constituency tallying centre