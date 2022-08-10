Sole Azimio candidate Charles Kibiru concedes in Kirinyaga governor race

Kirinyaga Jubilee Party gubernatorial candidate Charles Kibiru has conceded defeat even before the conclusion of vote counting in the region.

Mr Kibiru said he was satisfied with the electoral process.

“I take this early opportunity to accept and respect the choice of Kirinyaga voters in relation to the just concluded gubernatorial elections where I was a candidate,” he said in a statement availed to the Nation.

He thanked his supporters, electoral team, friends and his running mate, Peter Ndambiri, and family for their support during the entire electioneering period.

His parting shot: "May God bless our great County of Kirinyaga and its people.”

Mr Kibiru was fighting it out with the incumbent Governor Anne Waiguru (UDA), Wangui Ngirici (Independent) and former Governor Joseph Ndathi (TSP) among others.