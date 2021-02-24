Our lobbying for BBI has borne fruit, Kirinyaga leaders say

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Leaders from Kirinyaga County have described as historic the adoption by at least 40 county assemblies of The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, commonly referred to as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Vihiga governor, deputy fall out over nurses’ strike

  2. Hindu priest charged with abduction in Nyeri

  3. Waiguru: Our lobbying for BBI has borne fruit

  4. Father hired gang to murder his son, police say

  5. PRIME Reckless miraa vehicles and widows of bodaboda riders

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.