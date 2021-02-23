Assemblies vote doesn't reflect people's will, Kang'ata says on BBI

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata arrives at the KICC in Nairobi on February 9, 2021 for a Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group Meeting. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Medi Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

  • Mr Kang'ata said the President's support for the MCAs’ Sh4.5 billion car grant contributed to the adoption of the BBI bills on Tuesday.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata says his letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, on the alleged unpopularity of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Mt Kenya, remains factual despite the Bill’s endorsement by many counties.

