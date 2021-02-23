'Super Tuesday': More county assemblies endorse BBI Bill

Mombasa County Assembly

Mombasa County Assembly members during the debate on February 23, 2020.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

More than 10 county assemblies on Tuesday passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill in what Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga earlier said would be a "Super Tuesday".

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Powerful family leaves Sh3bn homeowners in tears

  2. More county assemblies approve BBI Bill

  3. 3 students arrested, warning issued over dorm fires

  4. Turkana uses Damu-Sasa app to fight blood shortage

  5. Farmers count losses as stubborn weed invades their farms

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.