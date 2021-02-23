Kenya to hold referendum as BBI Bill passes county assemblies’ threshold

BBI Nyeri

A supporter of the BBI Bill outside the Nyeri County Assembly on February 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi

By  Patrick Lang'at

Nation Media Group

Kenya will head to a referendum as early as June this year after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Tuesday reached the 24-county constitutional threshold required to secure a plebiscite to amend the Constitution.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Body of Italian ambassador killed in DRC returns home

  2. Let’s embrace the culture of blood donation to save lives

  3. Assemblies BBI vote doesn't reflect people's will: Kang'ata

  4. Mohamed Bazoum wins Niger's presidential runoff

  5. Court orders sacco boss to pay Sh107,500 for seized matatu

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.