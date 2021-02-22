Governors Alfred Mutua, Kivutha Kibwana make U-turn, endorse BBI Bill

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Makueni counterpart Kivutha Kibwana Monday joined the push for constitutional reforms by endorsing the Building Building Initiative (BBI).

The two earlier expressed misgivings about the push to revise the Constitution under the BBI, saying the process was poorly-times and was being mismanaged.

The changed their positions on Monday and announced their endorsement of the bill after meeting 60 MCAs from their counties, under the auspices of the South Eastern Kenya Economic Bloc.

“I have listened to the voice of the people in the just concluded BBI public participation forums. The wananchi said the 15 per cent revenue allocation to counties has greatly transformed rural economies. In that regard, I wish to respect the democratic will of the people and endorse the BBI amendment. I call on MCAs to respect that choice and approve it as well,” Prof Kibwana said in Machakos town, echoing Dr Mutua.

Key meetings

The Machakos governor urged MCAs to rally citizens behind the push to revise the Constitution and in "clearing the remaining misgivings on the BBI bill".

Dr Mutua, however, cautioned those promoting the push for a constitutional review against sidelining governors and other elected leaders.

The endorsement by the two governors paves the way for the Machakos and Makueni county assemblies to pass the bill.

It came after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu met MCAs from the region and rallied them behind the push for constitutional reforms.

They termed the proposed changes in the BBI bill a panacea to accelerating development in the region and the country.

The endorsement also came days after Prof Kibwana met Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga in the company of former Unctad boss Mukhisa Kituyi and Siaya Senator James Orengo.