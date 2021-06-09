Policemen, prisoners' injured in Kilifi road crash

Ten prisoners and three police officers narrowly escaped death after the police vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident at Ngamani area along the Kaloleni-Mavueni highway on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, Kilifi County Police Commander Mr Nelson Taliti said the police vehicle belonging to Kaloleni Police Station was ferrying prisoners to Kilifi Law Court.

“The police vehicle carrying the prisoners was heading to court when the driver lost control and rolled," he said.

Mr Taliti said four prisoners and a police officer were slightly injured.

The police vehicle was carrying 10 prisoners from the Kaloleni. They were being accompanied by three police officers.

Mr Taliti said the prisoners together with the police officers were treated at the Kilifi County Referral Hospital and discharged.

The County Police Commander said no prisoner managed to escape.

"All the ten prisoners are in our custody," he said.