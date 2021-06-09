Policemen, prisoners' injured in Kilifi road crash

A police vehicle belonging to Kaloleni Police station in Kilifi after an accident at Ngamani area along the Kaloleni -Mavueni  highway on Tuesday,June,9,2021.The vehicle was taking prisoners to Kilifi Law Court.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group.
By  Maureen Ongala

Ten prisoners and three police officers narrowly escaped death after the police vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident at Ngamani area along the Kaloleni-Mavueni highway on Tuesday.

