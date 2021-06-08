5 cane cutters killed as lorry collides with tractor in Narok

Transmara West accident

The scene of the crash in in Moiya, Transmara West in Narok County where a canter truck collided with a tractor on June 8, 2021, killing five people and injuring about 30 others.

Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

By  George Sayagie

Five sugarcane cutters have been killed in Transmara West, Narok County, following a collision between a sugar factory tractor and a canter truck that they were travelling in.

