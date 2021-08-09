Officials vow to eject Amason Kingi as ODM boss in Coast party split

Amason Kingi, Hassan Joho

Governors Amason Kingi (left) and Hassan Joho at a past event.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group


Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.