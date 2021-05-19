Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Quest for Coast unity hits a snag

Hassan Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho at a past event.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Lwanga

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The push for the formation of a Coast political outfit is facing resistance from some leaders allied to Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Deputy President William Ruto. And as more leaders peel away from the crusade, it looks set to collapse like the call for secession of the Coastal region that hit a snag three years ago.

