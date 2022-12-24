Nation reporter-Maureen Ongala among three journalists attacked in Kilifi

Three journalists based in Kilifi County were on Friday attacked and their work equipment vandalised.

According to the three; Maureen Ongala of Daily Nation, Elias Yaa and Daniel Peshu of Star Newspaper, they were on an assignment where residents were protesting against Governor Gideon Mungaro's administration for allegedly employing two brothers from Marsabit County.

The residents claimed one of the said brothers was fired from Marsabit County Government on allegations of corruption.

But things took a different twist when violence erupted and the staff from Kilifi County Government attacked the journalists and destroyed a camera belonging to the Star Reporter-Mr Yaa.

They reported the matter to Kilifi Police Station under OB number 33/23/12/2022.

The Media Council of Kenya condemned the attack calling for speedy investigations on the matter.

"The MCK has received reports of the assault of three journalists based in Kilifi County while covering a protest against the County Government on December, 23. The council condemns the atrocious act meted against the journalists," read a press statement released by the council.

The council said the assault is a direct violation of press freedom as enlisted in Articles 34 and 35 of the Constitution.