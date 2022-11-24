Editors Guild condemns attack on NMG journalist Mwangi Muiruri, calls for probe

Kenya Editors Guild has condemned police attack on Nation Media Group journalist Mwangi Muiruri by policemen attached to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua wife-Dorcas.

KEG President Churchill Otieno says attacks on journalists amount to assault against constitutional guarantees of media freedom, perpetrated by the presumed guardians of law and order.

" The Guild would like condemn the attack against the journalist and call for investigation into the matter and action on the officers. The Complaints Commission is available to those aggrieved by the media," said the statement.

Mr Muiruri was covering a food distribution exercise in Murang'a County, presided over by the Second Lady on November 24,2022, when a police officer punched him as he recorded the event on his cell phone.

KEG says the Bill of Rights in the Constitution of Kenya is explicit on the entrenched right of the media to operate without hindrance, along with rights to freedom of expression and the right to receive and impart information granted to all in Kenya.