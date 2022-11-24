MCK condemns attack on NMG journalist by policemen attached to Gachagua wife

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has condemned an attack on Nation Media Group journalist Mwangi Muiruri by plain clothed policemen attached to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's wife-Dorcas.

Mr Muiruri was attacked on November 24, 2022 in Murang'a County.

MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo in a statement says that it is regrettable that despite showing his media badge and following all instructions by security officers, the journalist was physically attacked, yet he posed no danger to anyone.

" There is an emerging trend where policemen in plain clothes guarding senior government officials act with impunity and attack journalists in contravention to known laws," Mr Omwoyo said.