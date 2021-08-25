Mtwapa traders count losses after goons demolish mall

Traders searching for their goods at Alibaba Shopping Mall in Mtwapa, Kilifi county after goons demolished their structures destroying their goods worth millions of shillings. 

Photo credit: Winnie Atieno I Nation Media Group.

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

More than 250 traders at Alibaba Shopping Mall in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, are in shock after goons demolished their structures and destroyed goods worth millions of shillings.

