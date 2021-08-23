50 Isiolo families homeless after eviction from disputed land

Some of the residents who were evicted from a disputed piece of land in Mwangaza, Isiolo on August 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

More than 50 families from Mwangaza in Isiolo County have been rendered homeless after their property worth millions of shillings was destroyed by police officers enforcing a court order granted to a man claiming ownership of the disputed land.

