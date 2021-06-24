Traders count losses as unknown people demolish shops at Westfield Hub Mall

Westfiled Business Hub

Destroyed shops at Westfiled Business Hub in Kilimani, Nairobi on June 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Traders at Westfield Hub Mall in Nairobi’s Kilimani area are counting losses after unknown people, who were accompanied by police officers, demolished their shops on Thursday morning. 

Related

More from Counties

  1. Traders count losses in city mall demolition

  2. Chinese contractor has months to deliver Kisumu-Kericho road

  3. PRIME Covid-19: New curfew hours hit Lake Region businesses hard  

  4. Mukuru slum in darkness after Kenya Power removes transformer

  5. Woman said to mastermind killing of her Dutch husband

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.