Woman arrested after man stabbed to death in Kiambu

Detectives on Sunday arrested a woman named Grace Nyambura Njeri for allegedly stabbing to death a 35-year-old-man.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ms Njeri is the prime suspect in the murder of Peter Maina Kasera, which happened on Saturday night.

The incident was reported at Tigoni Police Station by a resident of Kwambuzi-Kiboko.

It is said that Ms Njeri stabbed the man twice in his chest following a scuffle outside his house in the area within Tigoni, Kiambu County.

“A resident reported that his tenant had been injured and was lying unconscious outside his house. Officers rushed to the scene and found the body with stab wounds in the chest."

The scene was processed by officers from the DCI Headquarters who launched a search for the murder weapon.

The suspect was taken to Tigoni Police station and the body to Uplands Funeral Home for a postmortem.

Police in the same locality are also investigating the death of 32-year-old Duncan Kavucho Lugulu, whose body was found by a road.

According to the DCI, the body had “deep, fresh wounds in the forehead and bruises on the chest".

The incident was reported 15 minutes before that involving Kasera.