Woman arrested after man stabbed to death in Kiambu

Grace Njeri is suspected to have stabbed Peter Maina twice in his chest following a scuffle on April 17, 2021.

By  Amina Wako

Detectives on Sunday arrested a woman named Grace Nyambura Njeri for allegedly stabbing to death a 35-year-old-man.

