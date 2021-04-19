Kiambu man ‘confesses’ to grisly murder of girlfriend

Crime car

The car that Mr Evans Karani allegedly used to transport the body of his girlfriend Catherine Nyokabi after killing her. The vehicle is impounded at Juja Police Station.

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • When his car got stuck in a rut, the suspect tried to bury his girlfriend's body in the mud.
  • The couple had dated for nearly four years but their relationship had been rocked with claims of infidelity.


Evans Karani, 38, a businessman based in Juja, Kiambu County has baffled detectives after allegedly confessing that he murdered his estranged girlfriend on Wednesday last week and dumped her body near a forest hoping it would be eaten by wild animals.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mara jobs scam: Fraudsters mint millions from victims

  2. Police arrest man after he hacks his daughter to death

  3. Boost for Kwale residents as Kombani market readies for opening

  4. Bungoma woman killed, dumped in a thicket

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.