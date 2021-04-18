Bungoma woman killed, body dumped in a thicket

Police in Bungoma have launched investigations into the murder of a 46- year-old woman whose body was found in a thicket in Bukananachi village on Sunday morning

The body Helen Nasimiyu, which had deep cuts, was found by a boda boda rider in a thicket near Kibabi University.

Nasimiyu’s brother said that she was last seen three days ago.

"My sister disappeared from home and we thought she had gone to a relative’s home," he said.

He called upon the police to investigate the murder and arrest his sister’s killers.

Mr Joseck Wafula a bodaboda rider told journalists that the woman might have been raped and killed elsewhere before the body was dumped near the Bungoma-Chwele road.

"There was no struggling here, it seems she was raped, strangled and stabbed several times before the body was dumped here," said Wafula.

He said that cases of insecurity had increased in Kibabii with thugs breaking into the houses and stealing electronic appliances and other household items.

The body was moved to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Bungoma South Sub-County Police Commander Wilson Nanga said they have launched investigations into the murder.

"I urge members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to feel free and share it with us," he said.

Cases of violence against women are on the rise in Bungoma County. Some of the cases have been attributed to rampant drug abuse and the harsh economic times brought about by Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the body of Mr David Wanjala, 32, was found in his house on Sunday morning in the neighbouring Maliki village.

The relatives of the Kimatuni Secondary School teacher suspected that he might have died of excessive consumption of local brews.

His body was moved to Bungoma Teaching and Referral Hospital.