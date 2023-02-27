Shock as woman's body with stab wounds found dumped in Gatundu

A middle-aged woman's body with stab wounds on the abdomen was on Monday found dumped in a river in Gatundu South.

Residents identified the body retrieved from River Theta as that of a bar waitress who worked in Gatundu town and a mother of three.

She hailed from Wamuguthuko village.

“She had left her husband and had gone to earn a livelihood. She had a routine of travelling home over the weekends to check on her children. It could be during that journey that things turned tragic,” said area Nyumba Kumi security initiative official Alice Njeri.

According to an incident report by area police, she was last seen around 11pm when she left work.

The body was taken to Gatundu South hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Gatundu South Police boss Jonathan Koech said investigations have been launched into the killing.

“Our scene of crime officers profiled the scene and took specimens. The body has been identified by next of kin and we are in the process of tracing her last moments before we make our preliminary investigations report known,” he said.