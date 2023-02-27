Shock as woman's body with stab wounds found dumped in Gatundu

Woman found murdered at River Thiba

Police and members of the public at the sidelines of River Theta in Gatundu South where the body of a middle-aged woman was found with stab wounds in the abdomen. 

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

A middle-aged woman's body with stab wounds on the abdomen was on Monday found dumped in a river in Gatundu South.

Residents identified the body retrieved from River Theta as that of a bar waitress who worked in Gatundu town and a mother of three.

She hailed from Wamuguthuko village.

“She had left her husband and had gone to earn a livelihood. She had a routine of travelling home over the weekends to check on her children. It could be during that journey that things turned tragic,” said area Nyumba Kumi security initiative official Alice Njeri.

According to an incident report by area police, she was last seen around 11pm when she left work.

The body was taken to Gatundu South hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Gatundu South Police boss Jonathan Koech said investigations have been launched into the killing.

“Our scene of crime officers profiled the scene and took specimens. The body has been identified by next of kin and we are in the process of tracing her last moments before we make our preliminary investigations report known,” he said.

He said no arrest has so far been effected "but we are sure of getting leads that will result in justice for the deceased”.

