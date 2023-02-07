Police probe killing of Thika car dealer James Mwangi

Police in Thika town are investigating the killing of a 47-year-old car dealer who was shot at close range on Friday night.

James Mwangi was accosted by two hooded men as he alighted from his vehicle in Kimathi Estate.

Thika West Police Commander Daniel Kinyua said the matter is being treated as a murder.

"This is an attack whose express goal was to kill the victim. We are now exploring the possible motive. We are trying to piece together his last moments ... his latest deals ... anything that can give us a lead to unravel his death," he said.

Thika West Deputy County Commissioner Mbogo Mathioya said the victim was shot in the chest and right leg.

"The assailants appear to have trailed him and placed hit men in his compound. After the attack, a motorcycle ferried the killers from the scene," he said.

Police said nothing was stolen from Mwangi who was alone in his car. His wife was in the house at the time of the attack.

"We have started interrogating his family, friends, workmates and business partners," he said.

Mr Mathioya said police are seeking access to nearby CCTV cameras.

Kiambu Business Community Chairman Alfred Wanyoike said police should expedite investigations into the death.