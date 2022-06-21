Kasarani four: Twitter influencer, 3 friends bodies found in Kiambu

A Twitter influencer and three of his friends are among those who were found murdered and their body parts chopped off in Kijabe Forest, Kiambu County.

The influencer is among four mutual friends who went missing a week ago in Nairobi's Kasarani area. A fourth body connected to the three is said to have been found in Magadi, Kajiado County.

Lari OCPD Anderson Furaha told Nation that the three bodies were badly mutilated and it seems they were killed through strangulation and had their private parts amputated.

"One of them had been partly eaten by wild animals. Their private parts had been amputated and it seems they died through strangulation. They had no identification documents and were naked," Mr Furaha said.

It since has emerged that Frank Obegi, and three of his friends could be among the three unidentified bodies that residents of Lari stumbled upon in Kiambu on Sunday.

Rest easy bro frank obegi.

Guys kuleni jasho yenu tu, scamming won't help at all.

He started with ATMs of which his brother Leyton (and some of us at seasons) warned him several times but hakusikia. On Monday they scammed someone Ksh 1M (cryptocurrency) allegedly whereby... pic.twitter.com/pbAmQNpOIp — Babu Mmoja. (@Babuj_) June 20, 2022

Twitter users, on Monday evening, identified the four as Mr Obegi, his friend Mike, Eli and an unidentified victim. The bodies are currently preserved at the City mortuary in Nairobi.

It is alleged that the four disappeared between Monday and Wednesday last week from Kasarani, Nairobi County before the gruesome discovery was made.

Family sources linked to the four told Nation.africa that two of the men went to file a missing persons report following the dissaperance of one oftheir friends, only for them to disappear too.

Locals in Lari informed police of the presence of the bodies one body was discovered on Saturday, three on Sunday.

“We suspect that the four were killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped within this area,” Philip Kamau, one of the residents said.

“All the four bodies had deep cuts to the neck, and chopped private parts. We are now scared because this is new to this area,” he added.

Mr Furaha said that they had opened investigations to track the killers.

The finding of the bodies comes barely three weeks after two bodies were fished out of River Tana in Embu County.

The two are yet to be identified.

Police said the two young men were suspected of having been murdered.

The bodies are still lying unclaimed at the Embu Referral Hospital mortuary.

Mortuary workers told the Nation that no one had come to the morgue to identify the bodies or claim them.

"The bodies were brought to the mortuary by the police but they are yet to be claimed," one attendant said.

Mbeere South police boss Gregory Mutiso said the process of identifying the bodies had started.

"We have taken fingerprints from the victims for analysis in a bid to establish the identity of the slain young men aged 25 and 30," Mr Mutiso said.

He added: "We have no clue why the victims were eliminated but we have launched investigations to find the motive behind the heinous act and those implicated," he said.

He appealed to those who had lost relatives to help identify the bodies.

He said the men were strangled and their bodies stashed in gunny bags before being thrown into the river.